Duchess Sophie heals broken hearts, restores women's pride in one speech

Duchess Sophie moved women to tears of pride as she reminded them of their strenght and dignity in an emotional speech, showing zero tolarance to violence against the most respectable segment of socity.

King Charles' trusted ally healed hearts as she delivered a powerful speech to students in Lisbon, leaving them inspired and unbroken with her words.

On the second day of her tour of Portugal with Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh shared her experience of spending time with women from war zones.

She revealed the heartbreaking truth, saying women are threatened with rape while bringing peace to their communities. She stands as strength for those tackling sexual violence in conflict worldwide.

"Sexual violence in conflict is really a scourge on the world," she said.

"There are many countries in conflict now where the violence is endemic, and also the reality is sexual violence - violence against women and girls - is something that even after conflict, it's changing societies.

"It is something that, unfortunately, I see no end of .. even countries that are post-conflict, the violence that is carrying on. It is not acceptable."

The Duchess is a longtime supporter of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, a United Nations Initiative, which aims to put more women at the centre of conflict resolution.

She addressed the Model NATO conference in Lisbon, which simulates proceedings at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Among the delegates of students studying subjects like International Relations was a group from Birmingham University.

She explained how, at a conference in New York, women she met from the Democratic Republic of Congo were receiving threats of rape on their phones.

"They were there in the name of peace .. but they were receiving direct threats straight onto their phone," she said.

"Women peace builders have different perspectives and priorities," she continued.

To a question from a student asking how women’s voices can be amplified, she responded: "I use my voice.. . I can be their voice in various different forums, in various different settings. That is one way. You can use your voices and immediately play a part as well."

"They know how their communities work and what is important to them. These women, who it is my privilege to serve, do it not out of wanting recognition of any sort, in fact, quite the opposite. They do it in the name of peace, but in putting themselves forward, can end up placing themselves in harm's way. Frequently, they are subjected to threats of rape and other forms of harm, intimidation towards their families, deportation, and incarceration."

The second day of Prince Edward and Sophie’s visit also saw them helping to assemble a drone and operate the drone’s camera with an Xbox console at an aerospace company.