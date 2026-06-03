Princess Kate gives powerful reminder to King Charles, cancer patients

Princess Kate is surely one of those royal figures across the world who makes sure that each step she takes in public delivers a meaningful message.

On May 2, the doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis made a last-minute decision to join her father-in-law, King Charles, in order to mark an event close to their hearts.

Catherine joined the monarch and Queen Camilla at St James Palace to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

Being herself battled with cancer, and the grandfather of her kids, Charles, who is still undergoing treatment, sent an uplifting reminder not only to him but also to all the cancer patients with her choice of outfit.

For the event, the Princess of Wales donned a beautiful red dress with small white hearts all over it. Accessorising her look with minimal jewellery and a clutch, Prince William's wife stole the limelight.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, fashion designer Amanda Wakeley said, "I think she uses fashion with clear intention, but never in a way that feels calculated for its own sake. It comes across as instinctive and grounded in a strong understanding of both her role and the language of clothing."

A colour expert, Marian Thomas, believes that Kate chose to wear red as it symbolises "courage, willpower and sacrifice."

It appears that Princess Kate aimed to send a strong message of "unity, strength, and hope" to the King and those going through challenging health scares, the fashion expert shared.