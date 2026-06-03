Palace issues statement as royal reunion marks ‘lifechanging' moment

King Charles welcomed members of the royal family at St James’s Palace for a crucial reunion, following his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, has taken some drastic steps amid his health battle, somehow suggesting a change in perspective over things. The case had been similar with Princess Kate, who also underwent cancer treatment but is now in remission.

The royals have notably taken a step back to reflect, especially the King, who has grown softer towards his younger son Prince Harry. Reportedly, a reconciliation plan is underway as the King wants peace.

Hence, it was a heartwarming moment as Charles joined his beloved daughter-in-law Kate in their first joint engagement in four years relating to cancer.

Buckingham Palace shared a message along with highlights from the event.

“Thank you @CR_UK for 125 years of life-changing research,” the statement read. “The King and Queen, accompanied by The Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have hosted a reception to mark the charity’s landmark year.”

It continued, “Cancer Research UK, of which His Majesty is Patron, works tirelessly to transform how cancer is understood, prevented, detected and treated.

“Cancer survival has doubled in the UK over the past 50 years and today, 8 in 10 people who receive cancer drugs in the UK receive a drug developed with the charity.”

Charles has been a patron of Cancer Research U.K. since 2024, in a role that was announced when he returned to work after his cancer diagnosis. Moreover, Princess Kate has also been involved more charity work related to cancer since her health journey.

It is a cause that has brought together both royals closer in bond as they continue highlight the struggles of cancer patients and their families.