Princess Anne unveils plaque in Dartmouth alongside Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Anne officially opened the RNLI’s newly rebuilt Dart Lifeboat Station in Dartmouth April 16 with Tim Laurence, Vice President of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, right by her side.

The Princess Royal unveiled a commemorative plaque at the front of the station.

It signalled a full circle return for the RNLI to Ferry View House, the very site where Dartmouth’s original lifeboat station stood in the 1800s.

Inside, the celebrations continued with a heartfelt nod to service and dedication.

Sir Tim Laurence presented a 20-year long service award to volunteer helm Rich Eggleton, recognising two decades spent on the front line of lifesaving work.

Calling it a proud moment for both himself and his family, Eggleton reflected on the rewarding journey of volunteering and the significance of the new station for the entire team.

The upgraded facility itself is a major step forward, designed to support modern rescue operations while honouring its historic roots.

It now features a purpose-built boat hall for the station’s D-class lifeboat, alongside dedicated changing areas, training rooms, office space, and welfare facilities.

During the visit, Princess Anne was guided through the station, meeting volunteers, lifeguards, and key contributors to the renovation project.

Introductions were made by the Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, as she spent time speaking with those who keep the station running from operational crew to fundraising teams and visitor centre volunteers.

Buckingham Palace also shared images from the visit on Instagram the following day.