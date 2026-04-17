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Prince Harry almost goes back to royalhood in Australia

Two Royal worlds collide in Sydney with tour arrival and campus return

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 17, 2026

Prince Harry almost goes back to royalhood in Australia
Prince Harry almost goes back to royalhood in Australia

Sydney’s runways are having a royal moment this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in the early hours, wrapping up the final stretch of their whirlwind Australia visit after stops in Melbourne and Canberra. 

But the Sussexes aren’t the only familiar faces Down Under this week.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Norway’s future queen, has also returned to Sydney though her itinerary looks very different. 

The 22-year-old came for lecture halls as she is resuming her bachelor’s degree in social sciences at the University of Sydney following a two-week Easter break back home.

Before heading back to campus life, Ingrid Alexandra joined her parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, along with her brother Prince Sverre Magnus, to host a reception honouring Norwegian Paralympic athletes.

Australia has long been a magnet for royal visits. 

As King Charles is still serving as the country’s head of state, these trips rarely go unnoticed. 

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