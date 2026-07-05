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Prince William, Kate pal gives insight into couple's emotional journey

Future King and Queen face challenging phase standing side by side

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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Future King and Queen face challenging phase standing side by side
Future King and Queen face challenging phase standing side by side

Prince William and Princess Kate have put on a strong face in public despite their lows.

The year 2024 proved to be quite heavy on the royal family as two key royals announced their cancer diagnosis.

King Charles and his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, left the world in shock when they revealed their medical condition.

A pal of the Wales family opened up about how this difficult moment brought William and Kate closer than ever before.

Speaking to The Times earlier, an insider shared, "On a very human level, if you go through an experience like this, it changes you. And it can change you for the good."

"At heart, they're both good, proper people. While you'd never wish it upon them, it's made them stronger as a couple and stronger as individuals, with probably more wisdom than they had before," the source shared.

Princess Kate underwent preventive chemotherapy, and she revealed in 2025 that she is in remission from cancer.

On many occasions since her treatment, the future Queen publicly talked about her journey and raised awareness around cancer.

She shed light on the importance of a holistic approach in recent times.

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