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Archie, Lilibet send message to King Charles as reunion hope dies

Prince Harry's pal breaks silence on Archie, Lilibet true feelings for grandpa

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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Prince Harrys pal breaks silence on Archie, Lilibet true feelings for grandpa
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence on Archie, Lilibet true feelings for grandpa

As per the latest developments, Prince Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom, but the hopes of many royal fans have been dashed after it was said that the trip will happen without Archie and Lilibet.

According to Hello! Magazine, a pal of the Sussexes, revealed the true feelings of King Charles' grandkids about their paternal family in the UK.

The source shares that they are "very excited" to meet their grandfather King Charles, which must be a pleasant update for the cancer-stricken monarch.

"The truth is they don’t really have any concept about who they (the royal family) are, their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they live as normal little kids," an insider said.


Harry is set to return to perform a series of engagements from July 7 to 11, per reports.

But, till now, it is not clear that Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet will set foot in London as security concerns remain the same.

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