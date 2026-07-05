Prince William’s unexpected stance on Prince Harry security issue laid bare

Prince William and Prince Harry are still very much estranged from one another despite the fact that King Charles hopes for his two sons to end the feud once and for all.

The Prince of Wales is furious with his brother for humiliating the royal family in public including his wife, Catherine. But it seems that there might be a growing soft corner for his younger brother amid his security concerns.

The Sussexes were meant to arrive in the UK on Monday as a family but the visit has been rife with indecision as the security matter remains unresolved.

Harry seemed to have called off the travel with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet to London, as his team figures out another ‘safe’ way to make the trip possible. However, despite the rift, William may have some sympathy for his brother in a surprise turn of event, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

She noted that “trust is still a major issue for William” but he understands the need to protect one’s family.

“William must surely have been paying attention to the row over Harry’s security. He could hardly avoid it,” Bond told The Mirror. “I would have thought it was one area in which he might have a measure of sympathy for his brother.”

She explained that the future King “knows just how important it is to protect your family”. William may wonder why the decision has been taken not to give Harry and his family security for this “very short period of time”.

However, there is no way he would get involved in the matter.