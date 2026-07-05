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Meghan, Harry receive alarming update from Netflix after change in UK plans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left in major dilemma as UK trip could cause consequences for Netflix deal

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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Meghan, Harry receive alarming update from Netflix after change in UK plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made urgent changes to their UK plans after it was revealed that police protection will not be provided for the brief visit.

The Duke of Sussex had submitted a request to the UK Home Office six months ago, which has not been reviewed by RAVEC. However, King Charles offer to stay at Buckingham Palace remains on the table.

The trip was special as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were not only going to reunite with their grandfather but also visit the grave of their late grandmother, Princess Diana, and learn about their heritage.

Meghan and Harry have been living in the US for more than five years and their children have “strong” American accents. Prince Harry reportedly has an “ardent wish” for his children to learn about their British heritage.

However, the plan seems to be getting hit with setback after setback and the Netflix sources are also ringing alarm bells for their future.

“'They need a strong connection to the UK to be relevant in the US,” a Netflix source told DailyMail.

“People only care about the fact that Harry is Diana’s son. Their only currency is their proximity to the Royal Family, certainly as far as America is concerned. They need to maintain their links to the King.”

The couple’s Netflix deal, which was previously a multi-million-dollar deal with the cheque paid upfront, has been renewed for a ‘first-look’ contract with Meghan. The As Ever partnership has also been dissolved.

Hence, if Archie and Lilibet are unable to make it back to UK amid the persisting security threats, according to Harry, it is possible that the future with Netflix could get bleaker.

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