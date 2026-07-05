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Prince William honest confession about King Charles becomes hot topic

Future monarch William divides fans with his latest admission about King Charles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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Prince William honest confession about King Charles becomes hot topic
Prince William honest confession about King Charles becomes hot topic

Prince William gave royal fans a new topic of discussion after his rare comment about his father, King Charles, on Travis and Travis Kelce's podcast.

On New Heights, the future King made a surprise appearance hours before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Among many topics, the Kelce brothers asked William about his love for football.

They said, "Did your dad get you into Aston Villa, or is this your own doing?"

William replied, "Absolutely not. My father hates football," leaving Jason and Kelce in fits.

"My family have not got a particularly long history with football. There are a few of us who support teams. My football came from friends taking me to my first match. And at school growing up, you can't avoid the football chat, it's everywhere," the future King shared.

Now, William's honest confession about his father's dislike for the sport, especially during the FIFA World Cup, sparked reactions.

Some fans were shocked over the monarch's disapproval of the sport loved by many.

However, some believe that the royals love horse racing, a kind of sport.

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