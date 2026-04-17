Sandringham Arboretum opens Queen Elizabeth II Centenary Exhibition

A new open-air exhibition at the Sandringham Arboretum is inviting visitors to step into the world of Queen Elizabeth II, set within the landscape where some of her earliest memories were formed.

Launched to mark what would have been her 100th birthday in April 2026.

The the display forms part of a wider national programme of tributes celebrating Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, offering a reflective look at her lifelong connection to the Sandringham Estate.

More than just another royal residence, Sandringham remained a deeply personal retreat throughout her life.

It was also where she delivered her first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957, a landmark moment that helped define a new era of monarchy.

Set among the trees and walking paths of the arboretum, the exhibition charts her journey from childhood visits in Norfolk as Princess Elizabeth to a reign that spanned seven decades and reshaped modern royal history.

The wider estate itself covers around 20,000 acres of gardens, woodland, and parkland, long associated with the royal family since it was purchased in 1862 for the future King Edward VII.

King Charles alongside Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family will visit the British Museum to view the final model of the planned national memorial dedicated to her.

The visit will also be attended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Lord Janvrin, the late Queen’s former Private Secretary.

During the engagement, they are expected to meet the artists behind the design and watch a short film detailing the development of the project.