Iran opens Strait of Hormuz for all commercial shipping after Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open for commercial shipping after the United States (U.S.) announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached a ceasefire agreement for the next 10 days.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the opening of a key oil trade route, which had been blocked by the Islamic Republic in retaliation to U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes.

He wrote: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

In response, the U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Iran; however, he announced that the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports will continue until an agreement is reached between them.

Pakistan, acting as a mediator, has also intensified its efforts to secure a cessation of hostilities between the warring parties. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a multi-nation visit this week. He visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and was in Turkiye recently.

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Iran to hold talks with senior officials. President Trump has said that he would “come to Islamabad” if Iran wants to sign a deal here, which, according to him, was very close.