Will Trump pardon Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell? Her lawyer seems relieved

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, believed that U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to grant his client clemency.

In an interview published on Friday, April 17, Markus said: “I don’t know what the percentages are.”

“There’s a good chance and for good reason that she would get a pardon,” he added.

The flamboyant criminal defense lawyer known for defending controversial figures in his career, such as Hillary Clinton and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

He referred to Maxwell as a “scapegoat” who would never have been prosecuted if Jeffrey Epstein had not died in prison.

Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors. The legal team of Maxwell believes in their client’s case, and they have put their faith in the White House following the denial of her appeal by the Supreme Court last October.

Markus, however, claims that he is not pursuing the case with all his might since it is “not the right time.”

The path to clemency is complex, as Democrats laid increased pressure on the House Oversight Committee, fiercely opposing the pardon.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) even called the idea “disgusting and outrageous.”

Markus had indicated earlier that Maxwell would not hesitate to give testimony before Congress regarding the Epstein network if she received clemency in return after taking refuge under her Fifth Amendment rights.

Trump, on his part, has neither ruled out nor indicated any inclination towards issuing a pardon for Maxwell, simply saying that “he hadn’t thought about” doing it.

The uproar got even more heated recently after the Justice Department, headed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, transferred Maxwell to a low-security prison in Texas.