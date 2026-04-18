Ice Spice breaks silence on fight at McDonalds

Ice Spice has addressed a widely circulated video showing her involved in a physical altercation at a Hollywood McDonald's, and managed to get a dig in at a rival fast food chain in the process.

The rapper took to X on Friday evening to make light of the situation, writing: "This wouldn't happen at a Wendy's", a nod to her existing partnership with the burger chain.

The post was accompanied by a clip of new music, clearly aimed at keeping the mood light while the legal side of things takes a more serious turn.

The incident itself took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Ice Spice sitting in a booth when a woman approaches and apparently tries to sit next to her.

Ice Spice points her towards the door. The woman then slapped the rapper, at which point Ice Spice climbed across the booths and tables in pursuit.

The confrontation continued outside, where Ice Spice appeared to be pushed to the ground.

Her attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed the matter has been reported to the LAPD and made clear they intend to pursue every available avenue.

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions," he said in a statement to Billboard.

He also indicated they are looking into whether the McDonald's location bears responsibility for the incident, citing "their apparent lack of appropriate security."

Cohen also addressed the timing of how the video emerged, suggesting those involved had an agenda.

"The individuals obviously did not realize that we would get the video from inside the McDonald's where the unprovoked attack occurred. They then turned their cameras on after the initial attack as if to set our client up, and as they say on the video to 'go viral.' The only thing that will be going viral for them is their mugshots."