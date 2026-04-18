Nathalie Baye, low-key legend of French cinema, dies aged 77

Nathalie Baye, the discreet icon of French cinema, passes away at age 77 at her home in Paris, her family confirms.

Fans were left reeling with the sudden passing of French film icon Nathalie Baye, who has starred in over 100 roles throughout her decades-long career.

Her buzzing film credits include Downton Abbey: A New Era, Catch Me if You Can, and Laurence Anyways.

After the news was confirmed by her family, fans and colleagues have been pouring out tributes.

Baye was struggling with Lewy body dementia, per the Y Net News outlet, which added that her health deteriorated in the summer of 2025.

She debuted her career in the French cinema in 1973 in La Nuit Américaine, directed by Francois Truffaut.

Baye saw her stardom rise after starring in Sauve qui peut (la vie) in 1980.

She was born on JULY 6, 1948, in Mainneville, in the Eure region.

Nathalie Baye showed interest at a very young age in theater and cinema and was enrolled in the drama classes of the Rue Blanche at the prestigious Conservatoire National Supérieur d’Art Dramatique de Paris in 1967 and graduated in 1971.

After debuting in the 1973 film La Nuit Américaine, she then worked with the legends of French cinema.

These included Jean-Luc Godard (Sauve qui peut ((la vie) 1980), Claude Sautet (Mado, 1976), Bertrand Tavernier (Une semaine de vacances, 1980), Bertrand Blier (Father-in-law, 1981), and Claude Chabrol (La Fleur du mal, 2003).

Baye is survived by her daughter, Laura Smet, who is also a famous French actress.