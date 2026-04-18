Buckingham Palace holds talks for Harry, Meghan comeback after Aussie tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal positions in 2020 but the couple is willing to make peace with the royals in hopes that they could regain some privileges in exchange for public service.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arguably conducted a successful tour to Australia, where they were warmly welcomed by the public. There was some scepticism about whether they would be able to pull it off especially given their concerns for security.

However, it seems everything seems to have gone well enough, which has stirred a new debate at Buckingham Palace. According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, King Charles is “very uneasy” about how the Sussexes have portrayed themselves as royals in a country that he is head of the state for.

Buckingham Palace insiders explained that royal tours, especially to Commonwealth states, are “carefully managed” and the royals work as “ambassadors, effectively providing the UK government with a trump card in its diplomatic work”.

With speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan’s comeback, there are conversations about sending a warning to Harry and Meghan to “stay in their lane” as they are beginning to cross their boundaries.

Harry and Meghan are “acting outside the rules set down for them by Queen Elizabeth when they first chose to give up royal duties”, a senior Palace insider said. This is causing a new headache for King Charles as he strongly advised to issue a notice to them.

“They are not accountable, it seems, to anyone. They just simply do what they want, when they want to do it.”

Moreover, if Prince Harry and Meghan want to continue to keep their titles, they should learn from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor that have one's titles stripped off is not a far-fetched notion anymore.

Hence, Harry would have to tread carefully.