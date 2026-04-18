King Charles to address abdication claims in coming days with new speech

King Charles will take an important step to protect the monarchy after facing months of turmoil owing to scandals to several issues, especially concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch, who had been undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in 2024, has been delegating responsibilities to his heir, Prince William. Reports have also stated that Palace is preparing the Prince of Wales to take the throne behind the scenes, fuelling speculation that Charles could abdicate the throne.

However, the matter would be addressed clearly in a matter of days as he will commemorate an important milestone on Tuesday, April 21.

According to sources cited by The Mirror, the King will renew his vow to service as part of late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday celebration.

“The start to the King’s reign has not been without its obvious troubles, but there has been much to celebrate as well,” the royal insider said.

They noted that Charles has been “immensely positive in the face of adversity” especially as he continues to maintain “incredible” work engagements amid his treatment. The Palace has previously stressed that the King is making good progress in his health as well.

“His message will be one celebration of an incredible life well lived and also an opportunity for him to renew his vow of service to the nation and the Commonwealth, but also speak to the values that he stands by - where fairness and the well-being of others matter most.”

This also serves as good news to Prince William, who is reportedly not willing to take on the throne so soon as his wife Princess Kate has recently recovered from cancer treatment and their children are young.

Even though William has indicated that he has big plans to change the monarchy, he has expressed stated that he is "not waiting" to become king.