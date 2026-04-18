Prince William casts mystery with latest decision for Sussexes

The Prince of Wales, who has made big plans for the future of royal engagements and the monarchy’s role, has taken an important step as Buckingham Palace holds discussions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to have been popular among the Australian public as the couple was well-received by Aussie fans and even the media. Although, there had been criticism over many issues, the overall response had been positive.

The Palace was reportedly informed of the visit prior to the public announcement. Even the King is entertaining the possibility of a peace talks, Prince William remains estranged from his younger brother.

Predicted to be a “ruthless ruler” by royal experts, William’s latest move as piqued the curiosity for royal watchers. According to broadcaster Helena Chard, this is a new strategy.

She noted how there has been a “wall of silence” and the future king is “done with drama” even has Harry tried to call for a truce. The expert explained that this is all part of his ruthless side as a King.

Chard told Fox News Digital that William is “ignoring the circus” with his silence.

Previously, experts have established that William doesn’t trust his brother and he tends to hold a grudge against people who side against him. She said it’s not a mystery but a “strategy” which could indicate “permanent royal reset”.

The expert stressed that “betrayal has a long shelf life” and William is known to take a “harder line than some”

“He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character.”