Royal fan defends Meghan Markle amid brutal criticism: ‘There was no BS’

Meghan Markle, who left her senior royal role with Prince Harry back in 2020, received support from a royal fan after critics slammed the Duchess of Sussex for an insensitive move during her four-day Australia visit.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum was invited as a special guest at an all-girls luxury retreat in Sydney. She sat down for a Q&A session where she spoke candidly about her experience in the public life describing it as “very hard”.

However, Meghan’s trip has not been without backlash over several things in the course of the tour. Some fans expressed how the getaway promised a “a weekend of connection, inspiration and personal growth, with Meghan positioned as its headline guest” but she left early Saturday morning.

Social media was abuzz with comments calling her out over leaving the event so soon and not even having dinner with attendees, like she was supposed to.

“Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend ‘retreat’ time with her? How is that kind?” one user wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment: “How ridiculous, they advertised like she was spending the whole weekend with them,” one said, while another remarked, “2 hours? I thought it was a weekend retreat? WOW!”

In the midst of all this, an entrepreneur and business owner Liliana Sanelli, who is also a fan of King Charles, shared kind words for Meghan.

“It’s not every day you can say you meet someone as beautiful as Meghan Markle,” she wrote. “This besties weekend has been incredible so far to connect, unite, recalibrate with 300 dynamic women.”

She continued, “Hearing Meghan speak so openly, authentically and be so real - has given me another perspective of powerful, insightful strong women when they are truly real to themselves.

“Whatever your opinion - I must admit I was blown away at her kind, caring engaging energy. There was no BS…. Just keeping it real.”

She noted that Harry was also in the room and the two are “definitely beautiful as a couple and in love”.