Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release statement after abrupt Australia exit

Prince Harry and Meghan concluded their final day of the Australia visit in some odd circumstances as they quietly exited Down Under via Sydney Airport early Saturday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bad been staying at the same hotel where Meghan’s all-women’s retreat was being held. However, unbeknownst to the guests, the motorcade for the Sussexes slipped them away towards the airport to catch an early flight back to Montecito.

It was expected that Harry and Meghan would be staying for a bit longer since the events of the retreat hadn’t even started yet. But, as the couple boarded their flight, a statement was released from the Sussex Office to mark the end of the visit.

“On the final day of their visit to Australia, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Sydney, where they spent time reflecting on memory and resilience, celebrating the enduring power of community – bringing their four-day visit to a close,” it began.

The lengthy statement addressed the visit to Bondi Surf Bathers Life Saving Club following the attack that took place in December 2025. They noted that it was a “powerful reminder of the courage, care, and community that emerged in the face of tragedy”.

Following the matter, they also talked about the Sydney Harbour visit that saw Invictus Games competitors and their families join the couple for a sailing experience.

The final engagement had been “a celebration of community, connection, and the unifying power of sport” at the Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium.

Although, the message did not address the reason behind the rushed departure from Down Under, and neither did it mention Meghan's all-girl retreat.