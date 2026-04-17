Kensington Gardens closed after major police operation: report

Kensington Gardens closed after major police operation

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be in shock as a major police operation has unfolded in Kensington Gardens, surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales' former residence.

Kensington Palace is located within the gardens on the western edge. However, Palace staff continued working during the police raid.

Armed officers, forensic teams and specialist units have descended on the gardens.

The historic residence, formerly the primary home of the Waleses, sits on the park's western boundary, positioning it roughly 350 metres from the bandstand where specialist police vehicles have gathered.

The future British monarch, William, and his wife, Catherine are not in London, having relocated to Windsor four years ago.

The entire park has been sealed off since Friday morning, prompting Royal Parks to issue guidance to Londoners.

"Due to an ongoing police investigation, Kensington Gardens will be closed to the public today. We respectfully ask that people avoid the area until further notice," a Royal Parks spokesman said.

Metropolitan Police officers are investigating whether the Israeli embassy, located in the vicinity of the park, was targeted using drones that may have been carrying hazardous materials.

The inquiry centres on items discovered near the embassy and their potential connection to a video that allegedly announced plans for an attack on the diplomatic mission.

Investigators are working to establish whether the discarded objects found in the area are linked to the threatening footage.