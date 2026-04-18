Prince Harry, Meghan rush out of Australia amid reports of privacy breach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had been on a four-day visit to Australia, abruptly rushed towards the Sydney Airport despite the Duchess of Sussex having a key event to follow through.

The As Ever founder has sat down for an interview with Her Best Life co-host and co-founder Gemma O’Neill on Friday during the girls’ weekend retreat. However, Meghan was expected to spend time with the attendees but the couple quietly left the Intercontinental Coogee Beach in the morning.

It happened before the breakfast and yoga class even began during the trip. Moreover, the guests were absolutely clueless of when Harry and Meghan quietly slipped out of the hotel, the same one that was hosting event.

Meghan received a positive response to the Q&A as the luxury retreated kicked off on Friday. The retreat was offered in two tiers: “Limited” Early Bird tickets are priced at $1,930.41, while the VIP Experience, at $2,288.02 per person.

The VIP ticket included front-row seating at the gala dinner with Meghan, a group table photo, an exclusive VIP gift bag, a premium ocean-view hotel room (twin share) and full weekend access.

However, there had been news about a privacy breach at the retreat when a Meghan troll hinted at a “fly on the wall” situation for the expensive getaway.

The person revealed on X that they “I hatched a plan with a friend who lives in Sydney to attend the best life weekend” to spy on the events.

Moreover, a reporter and beauty writer Ariana Pezeshki’s $2,699 ticket was cancelled because of her profession and that it was a “closed-door” event.

It is possible that the couple had a major change of plans given how there was a possibility of a breach.