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Duke of Kent joins musical tribute celebrating Duchess of Kent's love for choir

Bach Choir’s prestigious concert sees Lady Susan Hussey among notable attendees

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Duke of Kent joins musical tribute celebrating Duchess of Kent&apos;s love for choir
Duke of Kent honours late wife at special Bach Choir Memorial concert

The Duke of Kent attended a special performance by the Bach Choir at Holy Trinity Sloane Square, honouring the life and legacy of his late wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

This concert happened March 19, 2026 carried deep personal meaning. 

The Duchess had been closely connected to the Bach Choir for 25 years, lending her voice as a devoted member and maintaining a quiet but enduring passion for music long after stepping back from public royal duties. 

Known for her love of choral singing and her more private lifestyle in later years, she remained closely tied to the choir community.

Inside the historic church, the performance served not only as a tribute but as a reflection of her lifelong connection to music. 

The Bach Choir itself, one of the UK’s most established choral groups, has a long tradition of performing major classical works, often in venues of both musical and historical significance.

Among those in attendance was Susan Hussey, also known as Lady Hussey of North Bradley, adding another familiar royal-linked face to the evening.

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