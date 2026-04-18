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King Charles delights locals with surprise stop in Aboyne

King Charles celebrates Centenary of Royal Warrant Shop once favoured by Queen Elizabeth

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

King Charles delights locals with surprise stop in Aboyne
King Charles delights locals with surprise stop in Aboyne

King Charles gave locals in a quiet Scottish village a moment they weren’t expecting this week, dropping in on a family-run shop in Aboyne to mark its 100th anniversary.

The King on Tuesday arrived at Strachan’s of Royal Deeside, a long-standing newsagents and whisky shop founded in 1926, where he was welcomed by Lady Saltoun, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire. 

The visit carried both official and personal meaning, with the business holding a Royal Warrant from the King and previously from both Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.

During his time inside, His Majesty met members of the Strachan family and staff, congratulating them on a century of service while reminiscing about his own childhood.

Locals described the moment as unfolding quickly, with one passerby saying they had only been out walking when the scene suddenly shifted into something far more unusual.

Nearby businesses joined in the excitement, with a local café sharing its delight at the unexpected royal drop-in. 

Despite the brief nature of the visit, the King appeared relaxed and pleased to be back in a place tied to his early years.

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