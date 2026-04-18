WrestleMania 42: Dates, full match card, how to watch

Published April 18, 2026
WrestleMania 42, the two-day flagship event of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is all set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19.
This will mark the second consecutive year that Las Vegas hosts the WWE’s most-popular show. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN+ for U.S. viewers and the international viewers can watch it on Netflix.
The WWE flagship event will be a treat for wrestling fans as it will showcase title defences, top rivalries and celebrity appearances and matchups. The popular American streamer IShowSpeed will also compete in his first official match at WrestleMania 42.
The 17-time WWE Champion John Cena will host the show for both nights, marking his first appearance at the company’s event since his in-ring retirement in December 2025.
A total of fourteen confirmed matches are scheduled, with eight of them being championship fights.
WrestleMania 42 Night 1 card (Saturday, April 18)
WrestleMania 42 Night 2 card (Sunday, April 19):
The event is expected to deliver high-profile matchups and intense rivalries.