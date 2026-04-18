WrestleMania 42: Dates, full match card, how to watch

WrestleMania 42, the two-day flagship event of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is all set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19.

This will mark the second consecutive year that Las Vegas hosts the WWE’s most-popular show. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN+ for U.S. viewers and the international viewers can watch it on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about WrestleMania 42:

The WWE flagship event will be a treat for wrestling fans as it will showcase title defences, top rivalries and celebrity appearances and matchups. The popular American streamer IShowSpeed will also compete in his first official match at WrestleMania 42.

The 17-time WWE Champion John Cena will host the show for both nights, marking his first appearance at the company’s event since his in-ring retirement in December 2025.

A total of fourteen confirmed matches are scheduled, with eight of them being championship fights.

WrestleMania 42 Night 1 card (Saturday, April 18)

Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed vs. LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax and Lash

Legend vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a Fatal-4Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

WrestleMania 42 Night 2 card (Sunday, April 19):

Penta vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the United States Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

The event is expected to deliver high-profile matchups and intense rivalries.