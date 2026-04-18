Iran closed Strait of Hormuz, imposing ‘strict control’ on waterway

Iran’s military has imposed “strict control” over the Strait of Hormuz, closing the waterway for normal traffic, days after authorities declared it “completely open.”

The move sent global energy markets shock waves, bringing uncertainty back.

According to UK maritime officials, the Iranian IRGC attacked at least two ships trying to pass through the waterway. A massive Indian ship, which had Iraqi crude oil onboard, had to reverse course due to an attack by the Iranian IRGC.

As per the official statement of Iran’s joint military command, “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

The authorities warned that the strait will not be opened till United States ends the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump has also responded to the situation, stating Iran “cannot blackmail us.”

However, despite the escalating tension, he remained optimistic about the ongoing peace negotiations.

This turnaround occurred just 24 hours after Iran’s foreign minister declared the strait open, following a 10-day cessation of hostilities in Lebanon between Israel and the Hezbollah militia.

This stand-off has only increased tensions in international oil markets, which saw prices fall to about $90 per barrel earlier in the week. Shipping industry experts predict that the resumption of shipments through the strait will take weeks, even if it is fully opened up.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues mediation efforts for new U.S.-Iran talks. However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran is not ready for face-to-face negotiations yet as the U.S. tries to maintain “maximalist positions.”