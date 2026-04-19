FBI director Kash Patel threatens to sue ‘The Atlantic’: Here’s everything to know

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, Kash Patel, has responded to the bombshell report released by The Atlantic.

The report alleges that the 45-year-old has a pattern of excessive drinking, undisciplined work behaviour, and panic issues over simple problems.

All such claims are made by the current and former officials who have been working with him. They claim that such irresponsible behaviour has become a national security liability.

The Atlantic released the report on Friday, April 10, stating that Patel “is deeply concerned that his job is in jeopardy. He has good reasons to think so, including some having to do with what witnesses described to me (reporter) as bouts of excessive drinking.”

Additionally, panicking over simple tasks such as struggling to log into an internal computer, thinking he “had been locked out”, and freaking out that he might get fired, etc., shows evidence of his erratic behaviour. Later, the issue turned out to be a simple technical error.

Moreover, sources at The Atlantic stated that Patel’s bodyguard team has had difficulty waking up Patel due to his apparent inebriation on several occasions. For instance, during an incident last year, “breaching equipment,” which is usually utilized by a SWAT team, was requested when Patel could not be contacted through the locked doors.

Appointments have been said to be delayed since Patel got drunk the previous night. His absence from work has also raised suspicions among officials.

An anonymous FBI official told the American magazine that “we are all just waiting for the word” that Patel is fired.

However, on Saturday, April 18, Patel responded to all the allegations on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

“The only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop,” he wrote, threatening a lawsuit.

Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America safe again and taking down the criminals you love,” he added.

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the White House, also backed Patel, stating “crime across the country has plummeted” under his watch.