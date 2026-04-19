Joe Jonas hard-launches Tatiana Gabriela relationship after romantic getaway

The pop star and the model have reportedly been dating since last summer

Joe Jonas was bit by a love bug last summer, and he doesn’t care who knows it!

The Jonas Brothers frontman just hard-launched his relationship with Tatiana Gabriela after the couple went on a trip to Puerto Rico — where Gabriela was born and raised. On Saturday, April 18, Jonas uploaded a ‘What I Did Today’ vlog from the trip on YouTube, promoting it over on his Instagram with his model girlfriend making an appearance on both platforms.

On Instagram, the pop star shared a blac-and-white photo of the couple with Gabriela snuggled up to Jonas as she wrapped up arms around his neck.

Meanwhile, fans got to see a detailed look into the couple’s lives in the vlog as Gabriela showed Jonas around town and helped him learn Spanish.

The loved-up couple also went on coffee dates, tried out popular street food, visited a waterfall, and ended the day at the same bar where Jonas celebrated his 18th birthday.

Jonas and Gabriela first sparked romance rumours back in January after he left flirty comments on her Instagram page. US Weekly then confirmed that the pair had been seeing each other since the end of the summer of 2025.

The Camp Rock star was previously married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two children. The pair divorced in September 2024, and Jonas reportedly introduced Turner to Gabriela when things started getting serious between them.