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Princess Kate eases William's tension as she takes control of major crisis

Palace 'complained' about unexpected leak as Princess Kate turned the tables in her favour

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Princess Kate eases William&apos;s tension as she takes control of major crisis

Kate Middleton turned the tables around in her favour after she was faced with an unexpected situation concerning Prince William.

The Princess of Wales is one of the most popular members of the royal family and serves as an integral part of King Charles’s monarchy.

However, Kate’s journey has not been easy and she had to earn her spot especially as she was forced to handle a crisis for the sake of Prince William’s future.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, Kate and William, who had met in university, had no plans to reveal their low-key romance to the public but had to change their plans when photographs emerged of them on a ski lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters in 2004.

“Kate really did handle it very well,” the expert said. “Up until that point they had enjoyed a sense of privacy, and that allowed their friendship and relationship to grow.”

Moreover, a photo of Kate sitting on a double-decker became famous, which the “Palace complained to the press about using it”. They said that it was invading her privacy.

The Palace supported Kate “as much as possible” because it was a new world for her before she was officially engaged to William.

“She seemed to be able to handle it and take it in her stride,” Palmer said of the future Queen.

“It was a very mixed few years for Kate,” he said. “She was very much on her own in many respects, because she wasn’t an official member of the royal family and entitled to all the support that brings.”

Princess Kate has proved to be a major support for William as he prepares for his destined role. She has shown confidence in her joint engagements as well as solo ones. 

Despite her health battle, she has shown how capable she is to become the future Queen 

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