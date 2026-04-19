Sarah Ferguson 'powerful story' rings alarm bells for King Charles

Sarah Ferguson might not let King Charles and the royal family breathe in peace as her possible explosive plans are uncovered after her first rare sighting.

Earlier this week, the former Duchess of York was photographed at a luxurious ski chalet in Austria after creating buzz about her whereabouts.

Sarah was visibly looking 'miserable' after losing royal perks, relationships and money-making projects.

Amid the growing talks about her next move as she is reportedly in dire need of money, the Daily Mail claimed that she has been regularly approached by studios and streamers to tell her side of the story.

Following her eyebrow-raising exchange with Epstein in several emails, Sarah lost the public's trust.

An insider shared, "Everyone knows Sarah has a compelling story to tell. America has always been more forgiving of her than Britain has."

Earlier, when she parted ways with Andrew, she made various appearances on US-based shows and made money from "commercial deals like the one with Weight Watchers."

The source shared that the people still have an interest in details related to Jeffrey Epstein, which Sarah could deliver.

"Several studios and streamers have already made substantial offers for her to sit down and tell what she knows," the report revealed.

The fresh details may cause tensions inside the Palace, especially for King Charles, who is already dealing with other serious issues.