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Princess Kate steps out to uplift cancer patients after sad statement

Kensington Palace issues major update on Princess Kate as she takes meaningful decision
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published June 04, 2026

Princess Kate steps out to uplift cancer patients after sad statement 

Princess Kate made a public appearance in Manchester for a cause very close to her heart.

On June 4, Kensington Palace revealed that the future Queen is visiting the renowned cancer centre The Christie on social media.

Her trip aims to highlight the healing power of holistic approaches alongside clinical care for people living with and beyond cancer.

Princess Kate steps out to uplift cancer patients after sad statement

The Princess of Wales is in remission from cancer after completing preventive chemotherapy.

She herself, on previous occasions, shared that she strongly believes that nature and your surroundings help you to heal.

Kate Middleton's outing came after she issued a sad statement, extending support to the families of the Royal Navy helicopter crash.

She wrote, "I was so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night.

"William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time. C"

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