Queen Camilla sends message to Princess Lilibet with heartwarming gesture?

Queen Camilla appears to ease King Charles' tension with her telling move on the eve of Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday.

The 78-year-old surprised fans as she hosted Magical Day for seriously ill children on Wednesday, June 3, opening her London home for a party full of royal touches.

At Clarence House in London, Camilla enjoyed fun-filled moments with kids, holding a tea party and playing treasure hunt with them.

The move seems to be a nod to the King's grandaughter who turns 5 on June 4.

A royal insider shared, "Camilla's time with kids before Lilibet's day shows love for the Sussexes."

They went on: "The Queen walks a path of purpose. Her latest move raised hopes of Archie Lilibet's return to the Palace.

"Royals still care for Sussexes,"

They added: "A return to the Palace may happen."

It comes amid reports that the King is desperate to spend time with Harry and Meghan's two children, who live in California, thousands of miles away from the royal palace.

The event was supported by Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families. She previously threw a similar event in Wales in June 2013 when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter Princess Lilibet on June 4 away from the royal family in California, hosting a small party which was attended by close friends.

However, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family did not publicly wish Lilibet on her special day.