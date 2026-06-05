Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor medical condition exposed after odd appearance

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor broke cover just two days before the royal family was set to gather to celebrate a happy occasion.

The ex-prince was seen near his Sandringham home, Marsh Farm, where he had been exiled by King Charles following the release of the Epstein files.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father was seen driving in his Land Rover, when eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted odd bruise on his face.

Online users assumed that Andrew may have been punched in the face and observed other details of the mark.

Soon after, an insider dismissed the allegations to The Telegraph citing that there was “no drama” behind the bruise. They indicated that no confrontation nor accident took place to have caused the mark.

“Looks like there’s a yellow bruise down his jowl. And beside his nose. Looks a few days old judging by the colour and spread,” one commentator wrote.

Another one noted that the Andrew’s condition looks similar to his late father Prince Philip, who had “dark almost bruise looking circles around his eyes” before his death.

For this theory, source told the Times that the bruise is a result of a “non-serious medical condition”.

There is no official statement on the condition for the ex-prince. However, during Easter, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had visited Andrew in what was being called a “wellness check” after concerns were raised about his health.

Moreover, Princess Anne is also reportedly keeping in touch with him privately, which could also suggest that it could be a medical condition kept hidden away from the public.

Meanwhile, reports have stressed that King Charles is not keeping contact and has no plans of meeting him.