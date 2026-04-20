TV host reveals hidden truth about Meghan Markle: Why don’t people like her?

Was Meghan Markle genuinely lovely, or is all this sweetness merely for the cameras? A renowned television personality has revealed the truth.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at MasterChef Australia as a guest judge.

The episode has not aired yet, but the recording took place during the Sussexes' recent tour to the country.

Now, one of Master Chef Australia's judges, Poh Ling Yeow, appeared on KIIS 106.5, where she unveiled what Meghan is really like.

The Malaysian-Australian cook said, "There is so much public conjecture about this... She's so delightful, like nothing but praise for the time that we spent with her."

Miss Poh Ling Yeow added, "[Meghan is] very easygoing. [She has] a good sense of humour, like a consummate professional. I mean, she's an actor, right? So she just slid right into that judging role, like, seamlessly."

Then, the host of KIIS 106.5 brought the most asked question. "There is a lot said about her; she gets a lot of trolling. Was she genuinely lovely? Or can you see why? Can you see why people may not like her?"

In response, Poh Ling Yeow showered praises on Meghan, shutting down trolls and critics.

The chef said that she genuinely finds this situation very interesting. When you look deeper, it’s hard to understand why people react the way they do.

"At the end of the day, like I really feel for her because she's still a human, there's an emotional human at the end of that, when with all this hatred that people like spitting out. No, she was honestly so lovely," Poh Ling Yeow said.