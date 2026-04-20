King Charles issues statement after Meghan's bold move for Archie, Lilibet

King Charles' office made its first statement after news broke that Meghan Markle used Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's full royal titles for the latest business project.

On April 20, the official royal family's page released a video featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II making historic moves in her lifetime as the longest-serving monarch.

The video begins with the late Queen's old video in which she said, "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

According to Palace, the video clip was from Elizabeth II's 21st birthday in 1947, in which she pledged to devote her life to the service of her people. She remained true to her word – undertaking official duties up until her final days."

King Charles, alongside the other key members of the firm and Britons, will commemorate the late monarch's 100th birthday.

"Ahead of events to mark the anniversary, we look back on Her late Majesty’s life and work," the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to note that King Charles' team shared a new message after it was revealed that Meghan has been launching two new products on As Ever, inspired by Archie and Lilibet.

Archie and Lilibet's royal titles have been used to describe the new items, i.e. candles, in press materials and product descriptions.

The special candles will be available to purchase on Mother's Day in the US.

Lilibet was the inspiration behind the Signature Candle No. 604, as her birthday is on June 4.

The description said that it is "a light, floral scent inspired by Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s birthdate, adding a sense of brightness and openness to the home."

Another candle, Signature Candle No. 506, is referring to Archie’s May 6 birthday.

"A warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex's birthdate, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room. This candle is inspired by Meghan's son, Prince Archie," the release shared.