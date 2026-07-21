King Charles bows to unhealed divide between Harry, William

Despite his deepest wish to see his two son, Prince William and Prince Harry, together again, King Charles has not yet been able to bridge the divide between them.

At 77, King Charles faces cancer with courage, yet the unhealed rift in his family dims his light as he desperately hopes to bring his feuding sons together.

William and Harry were last reported to have briefly spoken to one another at the 2022 funeral of their grandmother, as the rift that has torn the royal family apart continues to show no signs of abating.

The two estranged brothers were forced to be in the same room together for their uncle’s funeral in August 2024, but they reportedly barely looked at one another, the mement confirmed the bitter truth that they are now all but strangers.

However, just hours before his much-anticipated reunion with King Charles at Highgrove House last week, a visit he was joined on by the Sussxes appeared to extend one of the first olive branches in years.

Visiting Birmingham Children’s Hospital on Thursday, Harry even tried to melt William's heart by mentioning him as he shared a sweet moment while discussing football with a young patient, who supports Aston Villa.

Harry, 41, responded: ‘My brother supports Aston Villa,’ mentioning their recent Europa League win in Istanbul, where William was photographed cheering on the game.

The mention of ‘my brother’, a far cry from the ‘arch nemesis’ he was lebbeled just three years ago in Harry’s own memoir, Spare, has been widely viewed as a tender and perhaps forgiving moniker.

The King is also aware of the fact that their deep rift could take time to heal.

The monarch fears they may never make peace while he is still here to see it.

An insider caims, "The King carries the quiet fear that he may not live to see his sons reconciled."

The King appears to have accepted that they won’t let go of some of the bad blood. However, he believes they will eventually reunite for the sake of their children, if not for him.

Undoubtedly, his greatest tragedy is that his grandchildren are missing out on growing up together as cousins. He desperately wants to change that before it’s too late.