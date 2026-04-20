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Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make life-saving deal

King Charles gives into public pressure and takes bold action agisnt his younger brother

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 20, 2026

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make life-saving deal
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make life-saving deal

The royal family has faced backlash over Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals and connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles even gave into the public pressure and stripped his brother of his royal title and patronages, forcing him to leave the Windsor property to ease growing anger among Britons.

However, the former Duke and Duchess had reportedly reached a deal before being forced to leave Royal Lodge. The ex-couple decided to support each other without hurling insults, blames and becoming the part of any controversy that might add to their worries.

They [Fergie and Andrew] have not fully abandoned each other. The divorced couple are separately stuggrling to come out the crisis.

"As per the agreement, they won't hurl insults at each others. They won't become tool to reveal prive thilngs in public," an insider has claimed.

They made the decison to secure the future of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their relationships with their spouses and the royal family.

Sarah Ferguson have been spotted hiding out in Austria to avoid the Epstein scandal, but a royal expert claims there is no chance that she has said goodbye to her ex forever.

"She's been laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail, and very few people were allowed in on the secret," a source told the Mirror.

 Royal author Duncan Larcombe claims: "I don't think she's any nearer ditching Andrew."

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