King Charles’ wardrobe reveals obsession with bespoke suits

King Charles is celebrated for his environmental advocacy and decades of public service, but behind palace doors, a far more traditional lifestyle is said to unfold.

According to royal author Tina Brown in her book The Palace Papers, the King has long drawn comparisons to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Brown suggests that Charles didn’t just admire her style, he embraced it.

From maintaining multiple residences to upholding a distinctly old-world approach to household management, insiders have described a lifestyle that leans into tradition with precision.

The King is believed to favour bespoke tailoring on a significant scale, with dozens of handmade suits, carefully crafted shirts, and a substantial collection of shoes from historic British makers.

Footwear, in particular, is said to be maintained with near-military discipline, reflecting a longstanding royal emphasis on presentation.

Inside royal residences, the same level of care is said to apply.

Past accounts describe highly specific expectations for staff from the exact placement of everyday items to the readiness of rooms at any given moment.

Some of these traditions echo habits once associated with the Queen Mother herself, who was known for her exacting standards, from how fireplaces were prepared to how rooms were arranged before bedtime.

During earlier years, when Queen Camilla still smoked, staff were said to prepare rooms in advance with neatly arranged accessories, ensuring everything was positioned just so.