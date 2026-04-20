Royal siblings set example with emotional gesture: Lesson for William-Harry

Denmark's royal twins have won hearts with their unbreakble bond, setting en example for other royal siblings to follow in their footsteps.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine continued a family tradition by celebrating their confirmation at Fredensborg Castle Church. The twins shared an unscripted fist bump during the ceremony, highlighting their close bond.

Prince Harry and William, who have been at loggerheads for years, may also take note that crowns are handed down, but loyalty is built day by day in each other’s company.

On April 18, King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest children were confirmed by the royal confessor, Bishop Henrik Wigh-Poulsen, in Fredensborg Castle Church.

Their godparents, including King Felipe of Spain and Princess Marie, attended to support them on their special day.

Theroyals, both 15, continued a family tradition by celebrating their confirmation at the historic Fredensborg Castle Church

The Twins' grandmother Queen Margrethe, father King Frederik and elder siblings Crown Prince Christian, 20, and Princess Isabella, 18, all had their confirmations there.

A reel shared to Instagram by the Danish Royal Palace recapped highlights from the big day, plus a candid moment between the twins.