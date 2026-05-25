Zayn Malik reveals favourite song from his own music catalog

Zayn Malik revealed which of his songs hold a special place in his heart and fans may not be surprised by his choice because it’s everybody’s favourite.

Recently the former One Direction star appeared in British GQ series, #GQSoundtracked as a guest.

In the exclusive feature, he shared his personal playlist and named songs for a given situation.

At one point he was asked what's his favourite track from own collection?

The Die For Me singer didn’t hesitate to share the track he loves the most from his own music catalog, “It's probably Dusk Till Dawn.”

“Obviously, I rate Sia,” he gave a shout out. Notably, Zayn and Sia collaborated directly on writing the lyrics, alongside renowned producer Greg Kurstin.

Kurstin also produced the track, which gives it a powerful blend of Zayn's smooth, contemporary R&B vocal style and Sia's iconic, soaring pop hooks.

“I like that song,” the Sideways crooner added. “It's one of my favourite songs.”

At present, the Pillowtalk chart-topper has finally kicked off the KONNAKOL Tour on Saturday, May 23, at The O2 Arena in London after postponing it due to severe health issues.

The 33-year-old singer’s hospitalisation forced him to drastically scale back his schedule including scrapping dates in Glasgow and Birmingham and canceling the entire U.S. leg.

The London show became the official, highly anticipated launch of the tour.