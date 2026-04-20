Rare royal documents reveal Queen Elizabeth’s journey

Cabinet Office is marking a major royal milestone with a special archival tribute celebrating 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Office is opening up historic records that trace the story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

As part of the commemorations, the focus shifts to The National Archives, where historians and records specialists have been delving into original documents that chart the Queen’s extraordinary journey from princess to sovereign.

The exhibition-style initiative tells everything from early official paperwork to state proclamations that defined key moments of her life and reign.

Dr. Lisa Berry-Waite, a records specialist involved in the project, guides viewers through rarely seen material preserved in the archives including handwritten registers and formal documents that capture the machinery of monarchy behind the scenes.

These records reflect not just constitutional milestones, but also the careful preparation that surrounded one of the most significant successions in modern history.

The Queen’s path to the throne was never initially expected to lead her to reign, yet the documents reveal how duty reshaped her future following the abdication crisis of 1936 and the subsequent transition of the monarchy.

The Cabinet Office-led feature is part of wider centenary reflections being shared across institutions in the UK, many of which are drawing on archival collections to revisit defining chapters of her reign.