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King Charles, Queen, and Lady Sarah Chatto open Buckingham Palace exhibition

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet designers celebrating embroidery and atelier artistry

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 20, 2026

King Charles, Queen, and Lady Sarah Chatto open Buckingham Palace exhibition
King Charles, Queen, and Lady Sarah Chatto open Buckingham Palace exhibition 

King Charles has begun a series of commemorations honouring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by stepping out for a special exhibition celebrating her life and remarkable 70-year reign.

The King was joined by Queen Camilla and Lady Sarah Chatto at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace to view Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, a major showcase curated by the Royal Collection Trust. 

The exhibition opens a wider programme of events marking what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday.

Dressed in a classic pinstriped suit, Charles toured the gallery alongside Camilla. 

During the visit, the Royal couple were guided through the exhibition by curators and also met contemporary designers, including Erdem Moralıoğlu, who contributed pieces inspired by royal fashion. 

They also spent time with students from The King’s Foundation programmes run in collaboration with Chanel and le19M Métiers d’Art, showcasing embroidery, millinery, and atelier craftsmanship.

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