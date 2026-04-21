King Charles and Camilla embrace thrill of horse racing in new era

According to royal racing manager John Warren, both the King and Queen Camilla have developed a genuine enjoyment of the sport, with their involvement extending well beyond formal appearances at race meetings.

Warren noted that while Camilla’s long-standing interest in racing was expected, the King’s level of engagement has become a pleasant surprise both reportedly taking real pleasure in following their horses.

That passion is already producing results on the track. One of the couple’s promising colts, Portcullis sired by the legendary Frankel recently secured a win at Newmarket’s Craven Meeting.

It's a key fixture in the British flat racing calendar and an early indicator of potential Classic contenders.

Warren, who worked closely with the late Queen as her racing and bloodstock advisor for over a decade, is no stranger to royal racing success.

He spent years alongside her in the Royal Box at events such as Royal Ascot, where she famously built a record as one of Britain’s most successful owners, with more than 1,600 career wins across Flat and National Hunt racing.

Following her passing, her racing interests were transferred to the joint ownership of “HM The King & HM The Queen,” ensuring continuity of one of her most cherished pursuits.

Long before the throne, he rode as an amateur jockey in the 1981 Kim Muir Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, and has maintained a lifelong connection with horses, breeding, and rural pursuits.

Queen Camilla has also built her own strong link to the sport, having owned racehorses with friends over the years and serving as patron of the National Stud since 2018, further embedding the couple in Britain’s racing world.

In 2024, the King and Queen went a step further, becoming joint patrons of The Jockey Club the governing body of British racing.