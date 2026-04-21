King Charles explores Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic style collection

King Charles wore a classic blue pinstripe suit Queen's exhibition, while Camilla coordinated in a tailored blue dress paired with black heels.

The visit formed part of wider commemorations that would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday on April 21.

Inside the gallery, the royal couple were joined by Lady Susan Hussey and other former ladies-in-waiting, including Dame Annabel Whitehead, creating a particularly poignant atmosphere.

The exhibition brings together more than 300 items from Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe from her wedding dress and coronation outifts to rarely seen tiaras and everyday outfits that shaped her unmistakable public image.

More than half of the collection is being displayed for the first time, offering an unusually detailed look at how fashion was used as part of her diplomatic and public role.

Curator Caroline de Guitaut described the display as the most comprehensive study yet of the Queen’s clothing, telling how her wardrobe was carefully curated not just for style.

On April 21, members of the Royal Family, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will gather at British Museum to review design proposals for the Queen Elizabeth II memorial planned for St James’s Park.