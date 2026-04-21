King Charles delivered a powerful and emotional speech for his late mother Queen Elizabeth II to mark 100 years of her birth on Tuesday.

To commemorate the historic moment and honour, Charles has chosen a meaningful location for the address: the library of his late mama at Balmoral Castle, where she breathed her last in 2022.

The pre-recorded message reflected on the “life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all”. Charles added that his family will “celebrate anew, the many blessings of her memory”.

“Queen Elizabeth’s promise with destiny kept shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the commonwealth and beyond,” he said. “He near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served.”

Even though the royals marked celebrated an important moment in history, it still came with its own set of issues.

The speech was released right after the centenary commemorations were marred by vandalism and a bitter reminder of how the late Queen’s ‘favourite son’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is disgracing the royal name.

The ex-prince, who has been accused of harrowing crimes and his involvement with paedophile Jeffrey Epsetin, attracted activists from the anti-monarchy movement and replace posters for the Elizabeth II exhibition in London with posters asking 'What did she know?' about allegations against Andrew.

Many royal fans objected to the move suggesting that they were “defacing public property”. While others supported it claiming that the late monarch was well-aware of Andrew’s alleged crimes and only worked to cover them up.