Princess Anne holds back tears as she shares special honour to late mother

Princess Anne held back her tears as she marked her mother Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday by opening a garden.

The royal family put on a united display, marking the late monarch's centenary with a slate of events on Tuesday, April 21.

The tearful royal spent time with members of the gardening team during the official opening of The Queen Elizabeth II Garden in The Regent's Park.

The garden features a pond, a flower garden with the Queen's favorite species, and a viewing platform

The opening was part of a slate of events that Princess Anne, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the royal family attended to remeber the late monarch.

Upon her arrival, the Princess Royal, 75, was welcomed by Dr. Linda Yueh, the chair of the Royal Parks.

The garden features include a wildlife-supporting pond, a flower garden (with species that were significant to Queen Elizabeth) and a viewing platform.

She then met with other representatives from the Royal Parks and the Queen Elizabeth II Garden, as well as London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, and the Heritage Minister. As part of the outing, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque to mark the garden's official opening.

Created by the Royal Parks in collaboration with HTA Design, the garden is designed as a "tranquil, fully accessible place for reflection in the heart of London" and opens to the public on April 27.

On the other hand, the King and Queen, as well as other members of the royal family visited the British Museum to view the design recommendations for The Queen Elizabeth Memorial, which is set to be built in St. James' Park.

The centenary festivities concluded with a reception at Buckingham Palace on the evening of April 21.

Hosted by the King and Queen, the event was attended by senior members of the royal family, and guests will include other centenarians celebrating their 100th birthdays.