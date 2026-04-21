McDonald's employee flees after stabbing coworker in Virginia

McDonald's employee flees after coworker stabbing in Virginia

A McDonald’s employee is allegedly on the run after stabbing a coworker in Fredericksburg, Virginia and police are searching for him.

Officers responded to the McDonald's on Emancipation Highway just before midnight on Saturday after reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found an employee with a stab wound to the shoulder.

Fortunately, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital and was released shortly afterward.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect got into an argument while at work.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. He was gone before police arrived.

Authorities have since identified the suspect as 25-year-old Dangelo Arroyo Gil, of Stafford. Police have recovered the weapon, a knife, believed to have been used in the attack; however, the assailant is still at large.

Arroyo Gil is described as six feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with curly afro-style hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department.