Meta deploys surveillance software to track employees’ screen activity

Meta is installing surveillance software on the computers of its U.S.-based employees to track how they work, capturing mouse movements, clicks, keystrokes and periodic screenshots of their screens.

The data will be used to train artificial intelligence models as part of a sweeping push to build AI systems capable of doing the kind of work currently performed by humans.

The tool is called the Model Capability Initiative, or MCI.

According to internal memos seen by Reuters, it will run across work-related apps and websites and was announced this week in a channel used by Meta's model-building SuperIntelligence Labs team.

According to the memo, the purpose behind these surveillance software was to help AI models get better at tasks they currently struggle with such as navigating dropdown menus, using keyboard shortcuts, and other routine interactions that come naturally to people but are difficult for machines to replicate.

The memo read, “This is where all Meta employees can help our models get better simply by doing their daily work.”

Meta's Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth explained the broader vision behind the initiative in a separate memo on Monday.

He said the purpose was to build AI agents that would "primarily do the work," with employees shifting into roles focused on directing, reviewing and improving those systems.

Bosworth said Meta would be rigorous about collecting data across all types of workplace interactions to make that possible.