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William quips 'snuck in or just ageless?' leaving Kate in shocked laughter

Queen Camilla’s cheeky reply to Centenarian steals the moment at Palace reception

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 22, 2026

William quips &apos;snuck in or just ageless?&apos; leaving Kate in shocked laughter
William quips 'snuck in or just ageless?' leaving Kate in shocked laughter 

The Princess of Wales was all smiles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, struggling to contain her laughter as the Royal Family gathered for a lively reception for Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate was seen holding onto the arm of Prince William in a rare affectionate moment as the couple joined senior royals inside the historic Marble Hall. 

The relaxed exchange came as William appeared to lighten the mood with his trademark humour, prompting his wife to burst into laughter during the formal gathering.

One of the lighter highlights of the afternoon came during William’s conversation with guest Joan Hollingworth, one of the centenarians present. 

In a joking exchange, he remarked that she looked far too young to be 100 and teased, “Do we need to call security? Have you snuck in?” 

Later, Mrs Hollingworth revealed she shared a humorous moment with Queen Camilla too, recalling the Queen’s quip, “Join the club,” after she mentioned her hearing difficulties.

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