Prince Harry secretly joins royal family celebration, Palace shares update

The royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to mark a historic milestone together in a show of unity in the times of crisis.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Princess Kate and all other senior members of the family. They attended the reception to honour the Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday.

However, in a surprise turn of events, Prince Harry had joined the important celebration all the way from across the pond, as he remembered his beloved late grandmother.

Even though the Duke of Sussex remained in Montecito, he quietly sent flowers to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is the final resting place for the longest reigning monarch in British royal history, confirmed by Town & Country magazine.

Elizabeth II was laid to rest in September 2022. The late Queen is buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; her husband, Prince Philip; and her sister, Princess Margaret.

The news comes after King Charles’s office shared the highlights from the reception where they welcomed “representatives of The late Queen’s former charities and patronages, as well as some very special centenarians, who are celebrating their 100th birthday” on Tuesday.

Even though there had been talks about a possible reconcilation between King Charles and his younger son, the situation appears to be at a pause given the turbulent times the royals have faced recently.

There are quiet debates and discussion being held at the Palace on the matter, according to royal sources, although it remains to be seen how things pan out.